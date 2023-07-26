Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 37,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,841% compared to the typical daily volume of 629 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,636 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,212,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,291 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,550,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 665,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 636,478 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBWB opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4456 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

