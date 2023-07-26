Traders Buy Large Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Call Options (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,752 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 9,285 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 617,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 748.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.13.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.