Traders Purchase High Volume of AGNC Investment Call Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 28,112 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 20,036 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after acquiring an additional 523,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,058,000 after acquiring an additional 287,134 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $79,549,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,681,000 after purchasing an additional 413,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

