Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,176 call options on the company.

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of MESA stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 79.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,027 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 778.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 194,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 100,303 shares in the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

