Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on RTX (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 151,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the average daily volume of 11,211 call options.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.6% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. RTX has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

