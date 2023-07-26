Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 31,312 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 569% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,682 put options.

Kenvue Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $9,534,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $8,629,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $565,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $2,632,000.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

