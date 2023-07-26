Traeger (COOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Traeger Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of COOK opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.
About Traeger
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Traeger
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is Abercrombie & Fitch Stock’s Next Stop $40 or $20?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Oddity Tech’s AI-Powered Debut Sparks Optimism For ’23 IPO Market
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Skeptics In Pulte Homes Next Bull Run May Get Burnt
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.