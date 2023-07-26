Traeger (COOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COOK opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

