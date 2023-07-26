Trane Technologies (TT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at $8.30-$8.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TT stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.23. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $136.96 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

