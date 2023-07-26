Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells $431,954.32 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Transcat Price Performance
TRNS stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $646.66 million, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.74.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. Northland Securities raised their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transcat
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.