Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells $431,954.32 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TRNS stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $646.66 million, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. Northland Securities raised their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

