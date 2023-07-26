TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TRU has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,960. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 15.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,141,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,237,000 after purchasing an additional 417,842 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

