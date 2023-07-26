TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. TransUnion updated its Q3 guidance to $0.92-$0.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.49-$3.62 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Up 3.0 %

TransUnion stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

