Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Travel + Leisure also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.43 to $1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

TNL traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 765,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,966. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

