Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43 to $1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Travel + Leisure also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.43-$1.55 EPS.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE TNL traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 203,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,639. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

