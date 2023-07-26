Travelzoo (TZOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TZOO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,446. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.54. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,020 shares in the company, valued at $60,774,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,774,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,836,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,425 shares of company stock worth $3,207,573. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

