Tri City Bankshares Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Tri City Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %
Tri City Bankshares stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 5,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Tri City Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tri City Bankshares
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.