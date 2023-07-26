Tri City Bankshares Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Tri City Bankshares stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 5,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Tri City Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

