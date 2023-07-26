TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. TriNet Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-7.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. 227,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,105. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.