Trinity Capital (TRIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 million. On average, analysts expect Trinity Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

TRIN opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,199.47%.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 90,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 770,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRIN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

