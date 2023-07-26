TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,590. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 39,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

