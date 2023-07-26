Triton International (TRTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 281,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,316. Triton International has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRTN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Triton International by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

