Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,835 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,098,316.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 2,116 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $41,262.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,098,316.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.