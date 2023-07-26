Triumph Group (TGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Triumph Group Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:TGI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 110,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.60. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.87.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their target price on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
