Troy Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,278 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.