Troy Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,278 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. 13,976,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.