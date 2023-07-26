TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000. Amazon.com comprises 5.1% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

