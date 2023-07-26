TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 8.75%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

TrueBlue Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of TBI opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.