TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 3.9 %
TRST opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $566.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $30,002.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,146.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,146.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,275.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,104 shares of company stock worth $369,559. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $329,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
