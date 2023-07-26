Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $19,060,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 225,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,379,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,062. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.