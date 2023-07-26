TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.17-$0.23 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.