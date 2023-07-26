Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. 2,626,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,900. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

