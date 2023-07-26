Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $439.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $408.08 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.66.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

