Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

NYSE TYL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.42. 213,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,300. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $439.93.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

