Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 299.50 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.84), with a volume of 491945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.65).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Tyman’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.49) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £601.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

In related news, insider Nicky Hartery acquired 7,088 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,137.60 ($24,538.53). In related news, insider Paul Withers acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £64,750 ($83,023.46). Also, insider Nicky Hartery acquired 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £19,137.60 ($24,538.53). Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

