Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 299.50 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.84), with a volume of 491945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.65).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Tyman’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £601.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Nicky Hartery purchased 7,088 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,137.60 ($24,538.53). In other news, insider Paul Withers bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £64,750 ($83,023.46). Also, insider Nicky Hartery bought 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £19,137.60 ($24,538.53). 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

