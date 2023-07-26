Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LPUSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Tyman to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tyman from GBX 330 ($4.23) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a research report on Tuesday.

Tyman Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LPUSF remained flat at C$3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.31. Tyman has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$3.38.

About Tyman

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

