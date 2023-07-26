UBS Group Downgrades ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Neutral

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASAZY. HSBC raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 63,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,462. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.