UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-$0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. 1,995,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

