UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.77.

UDR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 146,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 180,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UDR by 51.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

