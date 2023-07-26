UGI (UGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY23 guidance at $2.75-$2.90 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. UGI has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.19%.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UGI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.