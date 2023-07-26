Unite Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.80 (LON:UTG)

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unite Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 966 ($12.39) on Wednesday. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 773 ($9.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.26). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 899.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 938.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.10) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,105.83 ($14.18).

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It provides homes to 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 major university cities and towns.

