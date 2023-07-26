United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $183.99. 2,789,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.97 and its 200 day moving average is $181.02. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

