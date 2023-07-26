United Parcel Service Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 47,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical volume of 23,641 call options.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.02. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

