United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,874 shares of company stock valued at $10,870,594 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

UTHR stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.84. The company had a trading volume of 294,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

