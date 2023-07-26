UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $579.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $510.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $475.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.