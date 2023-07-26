Unity Software (U) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,235 shares of company stock worth $18,173,174. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Unity Software by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

