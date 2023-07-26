Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-$10.50 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS traded down $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $153,353,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.