Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Universal Health Services updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-$10.50 EPS.

NYSE:UHS traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.81. 597,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,106. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $153,353,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 32.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after buying an additional 167,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

