Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 10% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $72.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $59.19 and last traded at $59.01. Approximately 3,435,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,989,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

UPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,450.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $1,885,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $41,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

