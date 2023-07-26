Upwork (UPWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,358 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after acquiring an additional 387,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

