Urban Edge Properties (UE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

