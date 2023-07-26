USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19, RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$3.30 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 109,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $811,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

