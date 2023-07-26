V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.26% from the company’s previous close.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 4,230,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,188. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. V.F. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

